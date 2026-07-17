BACKLASH IN NEVADA: VIRAL VIDEO SHOWS DISGUISED ICE AGENTS FLEEING ABORTED AIRPORT ARREST

By JOHN McCARTHY / V.I. Free Press News Reporter

LAS VEGAS — Widespread public outrage and sharp condemnation from elected officials erupted after viral footage captured two plainclothes Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents aggressively tackling a man inside Harry Reid International Airport before abruptly fleeing the scene when they realized they were being filmed.

The incident, which occurred on July 13 in Terminal 3, has sparked demands for a full transparency investigation into federal law enforcement tactics operating within the state.

Chaos in Terminal 3

Witness video captured by a local filmmaker shows the victim, 57-year-old Australian citizen Phu Nguyen, on the floor screaming and crying for help. Straddling him were two individuals dressed in civilian hoodies and sneakers—one a masked woman and the other a man—who did not display any visible credentials or identification.

As onlookers gathered and began filming the altercation, the agents suddenly disengaged, stood up, and hurried away from the terminal. The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) later claimed the agents retreated to “de-escalate the situation and for officer safety” after being surrounded by what they termed “anti-ICE agitators”.

The retreating agents left Nguyen bewildered on the floor with a pair of handcuffs still locked tightly to his left wrist.

Local Police Intervene, Feds Strike Later

Responding to the disturbance, officers with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department arrived at the terminal. After removing the handcuffs from Nguyen’s wrist, local police conducted a background check and confirmed he had no outstanding criminal warrants. Because he was free of local charges, he was permitted to board his scheduled flight to California.

However, federal authorities caught up with him the following day. According to DHS, ICE officers successfully intercepted and arrested Nguyen on Tuesday as he prepared to board a departing flight at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX).

Records indicate that Nguyen, who was born in Vietnam, originally entered the United States legally in 2013 but remained in the country after his visa expired in May 2015.

“Enough is Enough”

The aggressive nature of the plainclothes encounter has drawn fierce backlash from Nevada lawmakers who argue the secret-police style tactics threaten both public safety and the local economy.

“ICE is continuing to act with impunity — instilling fear in our communities and scaring tourists, which hurts our tourism economy,” U.S. Senator Jacky Rosen (D-Nev.) said in a blistering statement. “Enough is enough. ICE must follow the same commonsense guardrails as other law enforcement agencies.”

U.S. Senator Catherine Cortez Masto (D-Nev.) echoed the condemnation, calling the agents’ behavior “completely unprofessional and unacceptable for any law enforcement officer” while demanding immediate answers from federal directors.

Concurrently, the Nevada Latino Legislative Caucus and the Asian American Native Hawaiian Pacific Islander Caucus have joined forces to call for a sweeping investigation. The caucuses are formally urging Nevada Governor Joe Lombardo to demand transparency and strict accountability protocols for all federal law enforcement agencies operating inside the state’s commercial hubs.

Nguyen remains in federal custody pending the outcome of formal removal proceedings.