LA GRANDE PRINCESSE UNDER SIEGE: MASKED CREW TARGETS SMALL BUSINESSES IN UNPRECEDENTED 24-HOUR ST. CROIX BURGLARY SPREE

By JOHN McCARTHY / V.I. Free Press News Reporter

LA GRANDE PRINCESSE, ST. CROIX — A bold crew of four masked young burglars has triggered a major police investigation after executing a sweeping, 24-hour crime spree that saw nine separate commercial break-ins and residential home invasions reported across St. Croix.

The Virgin Islands Police Department issued emergency advisories Wednesday following the surge, confirming that the vast majority of the incidents were concentrated along the La Grande Princesse commercial strip, with at least one related break-in logged in Frederiksted.

Storefront Glass Smashed; Local Businesses Devastated

According to police and eyewitness accounts, the suspects targeted local mom-and-pop operations, smashing through glass entry doors and storefront windows to grab cash, electronics, and inventory.

Among the hardest-hit establishments was Creative Space Arts and Crafts at 4046 La Grande Princesse, where intruders shattered the main double-glass entrance doors to gain entry.

Photos from the scene published by local cultural platform West Gyul captured shattered glass strewn across the concrete entrance as business owners assessed the damage. Surveillance camera feeds from the area revealed that the four suspects appeared to be juveniles or young men concealing their faces behind dark hoodies, ski masks, and neck gaiters.

“These aren’t big corporations,” wrote West Gyul in a widespread social media appeal urging parents to hold their youth accountable. “These are small businesses owned by families who work hard every single day… Taking and destroying what someone else worked so hard to build is never the answer.”

Home Invasions Escalate: Victims Restrained inside Residences

Beyond commercial looting, VIPD detectives confirmed an alarming escalation into violent residential home invasions.

Police reported that the masked suspects confronted occupants inside their homes, demanding cash, jewelry, and personal property. In multiple instances, the intruders physically restrained residents and stole their mobile phones and handheld electronics—a calculated tactic designed to prevent or delay victims from dialing 911.

While authorities reported no life-threatening physical injuries during the single-day spree, the coordinated nature of the break-ins has put both the business community and North Shore residents on high alert.

VIPD Launches Bilingual Safety Campaign

Faced with mounting public pressure, the VIPD released public safety flyers in both English and Spanish under the slogan “Su Seguridad, Nuestra Prioridad / Your Safety, Our Priority.”

The department urged commercial property owners to inspect surveillance camera angles covering entrances and registers, verify alarm operational status, and clear cash drawers nightly. Residents were strongly cautioned to keep doors and deadbolts secured, avoid opening doors to unknown callers late at night, and seek shelter in a secure room before contacting 911 if an intrusion is detected.

The VIPD Criminal Investigation Bureau (CIB) stated it has increased patrol sweeps in affected neighborhoods while investigating whether the four-man crew is linked to previous unresolved break-ins across the territory.

Anyone with private security camera footage, eyewitness details, or information regarding the identities of the suspects is urged to contact 911, the VIPD St. Croix division at (340) 778-2211, or submit an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers USVI at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).