By: Virgin Islands Free Press News Desk

ST. CROIX — News of a feckless four-man burglary crew targeting homes and small businesses in La Grande Princesse has triggered a wave of frustration and public anger across the territory, with residents taking to social media to voice deep concerns over community safety and law enforcement strategies.

Following reports that intruders smashed storefront windows at local staples like Creative Space Arts and Crafts and restrained home invasion victims to block 911 calls, public reaction was immediate. For many residents, official police responses—including public safety warning flyers distributed by the Virgin Islands Police Department—fall short of the decisive enforcement needed on the ground.

Frustration at the Street Level

Commenters expressed widespread concern over the territory’s security climate, with many arguing that public patience is wearing thin as business owners are left sweeping up shattered glass.

“Time to wake up, the island is losing,” noted resident Jerry Glass, reflecting a sentiment shared by many who feel commercial and residential corridors are increasingly vulnerable.

Others linked the sudden surge in property crime to broader systemic issues within the territory, pointing to a breakdown in both street-level enforcement and official accountability.

“So many criminals in our Territory from thugs like this to corrupt officials… robbing its people at every opportunity,” wrote John Mason, capturing the broader disillusionment with regional governance.

Calls for Community Action

As social media threads lit up with reactions—moving at a pace that could rival an Elon Musk tech launch—the discussion quickly shifted from grief to calls for direct action and heightened vigilance.

While some residents expressed quiet dismay, tagged simply as #sadtimes , others urged the community to stop relying solely on official bulletins and take a stronger stand in protecting local neighborhoods. Commenter Deron Van Lange urged residents to take back ownership of their community rather than waiting on administrative warnings, calling for greater self-reliance in the face of ongoing public safety threats.

With small business owners calculating loss estimates and replacing shattered infrastructure, the pressure remains squarely on local authorities to deliver concrete arrests rather than advisory paperwork.