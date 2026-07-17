MACHETE MAYHEM: ST. THOMAS HOUSING WORKER ARRESTED AFTER 3-BLOW BLADE ATTACK

By JOHN McCARTHY / V.I. Free Press News Reporter

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — A St. Thomas maintenance worker who allegedly hacked an intoxicated housing resident with a machete during a violent dispute over a $40 debt has been arrested on felony assault charges, authorities said.

Lameak Wilkins, 44, turned himself in to detectives from the Criminal Investigation Bureau on Monday, July 13, 2026, following an investigation into the bloody July 2 encounter at the Lucinda Millin Home senior living community.

Screeching Tires And A Handshake Dispute

The incident began at approximately 3:22 p.m. when police were dispatched to the housing community regarding a chaotic physical fight involving a weapon. According to police reports, a resident, Julien King, arrived at the property to confront another individual who allegedly owed him $40.

As the two men scuffled on the ground, Wilkins—an employee of the Virgin Islands Housing Authority—appeared at the scene holding a machete. Wilkins later told detectives he originally had the blade out because he was preparing to load it into his vehicle to do yard work for his grandmother.

Blood In The Parking Lot

When Wilkins attempted to intervene and told King to get off the other man, an aggressive face-to-face argument erupted between the two. Wilkins claimed that King attacked him and grabbed the blade of the machete in an attempt to disarm him, prompting him to swing the weapon defensively. King, however, told police that a co-worker pinned him down while Wilkins struck him.

Responding officers discovered King sitting in his vehicle with his leg hanging out, bleeding heavily from his neck, with a pool of blood visible at the entrance of the facility. Though advised by an officer to wait for incoming emergency medical technicians, an agitated and slurred-speaking King ignored the instruction and drove himself to the Schneider Regional Medical Center.

Medical records later confirmed that King was treated for alcohol intoxication alongside severe lacerations, requiring eight staples to close a four-centimeter wound on his head, seven stitches for a wound on his back, and five stitches for a gash on his cheek.

‘Bully’ Claim Leads To $25K Bail

Following the fight, responding units found Wilkins hiding in a back room of the main housing office, lying on the floor in a fetal position.

Because Wilkins cooperated with the dynamic investigation, detectives permitted him to get his personal affairs in order before formally surrendering to authorities at the Richard Callwood Central Command on Monday morning.

Wilkins has been charged with third-degree assault and carrying or using a dangerous weapon during a crime of violence. His bail was set at $25,000.00 by order of the court, and unable to post bond, he was remanded to the Bureau of Corrections pending his Advice of Rights hearing.