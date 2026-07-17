VIPD SEEKING ‘SPAZZ’: POLICE HUNT FOR 18-YEAR-OLD PERSON OF INTEREST IN ST. CROIX

By JOHN McCARTHY / V.I. Free Press News Reporter

FREDERIKSTED — The Virgin Islands Police Department is asking for public assistance to track down an 18-year-old St. Croix man wanted for questioning in an active criminal investigation.

Isiah Cotto, widely known by the street alias “Spazz,” has been officially designated as a person of interest by the VIPD’s Criminal Investigation Bureau. A formal notice regarding Cotto was processed and released by the department’s Forensic/Identification Section.

Frequent St. Croix Hangouts

According to police records, Cotto is known to frequently hang out in the vicinity of the Walter I.M. Hodge Pavilion housing community and throughout the broader Frederiksted Town area.

Authorities have not publicly detailed the specific nature of the ongoing investigation or what incident triggered the bulletin, but they emphasize that public assistance could prove vital to making progress in the case.

Physical Profile and Contact Details

Cotto is described as an African American male with a brown complexion and black hair. He was born on March 20, 2008.

The VIPD urges anyone with active information regarding the location of Isiah “Spazz” Cotto to step forward immediately:

Emergency Services: Call 911

Call 911 VIPD Criminal Investigation Bureau: Contact Detective S. Joseph directly at (340) 778-2211

Contact Detective S. Joseph directly at Anonymous Tips: Contact Crime Stoppers USVI at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477)

All tips submitted through the Crime Stoppers hotline are kept completely anonymous, and the VIPD has extended its advance appreciation to the community for its continued cooperation and support.