MAIN STREET CHAOS: Bare-Chested Suspect Arrested After Violent Retail Rampage Inside St. Thomas Walgreens

By JOHN McCARTHY / V.I. Free Press News Reporter

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — A localized public safety disturbance boiled over into physical violence inside a major St. Thomas commercial hub early Monday morning, culminating in the arrest of a local man on multiple criminal charges after he allegedly assaulted store staff and disrupted paying customers while clad only in his undergarments.

According to an unsealed Superior Court Advice of Rights complaint obtained by the St. Croix Sun News, the incident occurred on July 6, 2026, at approximately 10:40 AM, when units from the Virgin Islands Police Department were urgently dispatched to the Walgreens retail location following reports of an aggressive male actively destroying property and disrupting commercial operations.

Terror in the Aisles

Upon arriving at the scene, responding VIPD Officer J. Liddie and Auxiliary Officer K. Browne made immediate contact with store manager Veronica Colon. A visibly shaken Colon detailed a persistent, escalating pattern of harassment, revealing that the suspect had breached the business premises three to four separate times throughout the day to cause targeted disturbances.

Internal police documentation reveals that the suspect, later identified as Delron Lake, entered the facility wearing only a soiled white shirt and undergarments. Lake allegedly commandeered an electronic photo-printing terminal designated for public use, physically blocking customers from accessing the machine and flatly refusing multiple administrative mandates from retail employees to vacate the area.

The situation deteriorated rapidly when Lake abandoned the terminal and began aimlessly patrolling the retail aisles. As store workers continued their efforts to escort him off the premises, Lake migrated towards the main checkout line where he grew increasingly combative, violently toppling several merchandise display stands next to the registers.

When Colon attempted to intervene and restore the damaged infrastructure upright, Lake allegedly charged at her, violently wrestling the display units out of her hands. The physical struggle inflicted a visible abrasion to the manager’s left wrist before the suspect fled the scene on foot.

Surveillance Footage Corroborates Assault

The territory’s paper trail confirms that investigators subsequently conducted an immediate review of internal Walgreens closed-circuit television footage. The surveillance data explicitly verified the manager’s harrowing account, capturing clear, unvarnished footage of Lake tampering with commercial electronics, ignoring staff commands, destroying property, and physically engaging with the store manager.

Responding units successfully tracked Lake down a short time later, placing him under arrest without further incident. Following his transport to the Richard N. Callwood Command for formal booking and processing, the Office of the Attorney General slapped Lake with a four-count criminal complaint charging him with Simple Assault, Disturbance of the Peace, Vagrancy, and Loitering.

Remanded to Bureau of Corrections

The systemic reality of local infrastructure and public order continues to play out through the financial constraints of the local court dockets. Unable to secure the $2,000 cash bail required for his immediate release, Lake was remanded directly into the custody of the Virgin Islands Bureau of Corrections pending his formal Advice of Rights hearing.