ST. CROIX DISTURBANCE: Local Advocate Arrested After Allegedly Shoving Police Officer During Domestic Call

By JOHN McCARTHY / V.I. Free Press News Reporter

ST. CROIX — A local entrepreneur faces criminal charges on St. Croix following an incident on Monday afternoon where she allegedly pushed a police officer during a domestic disturbance response.

Eva’Nzingha Moorhead was arrested on July 6, 2026, and charged with aggravated assault and battery and disturbance of the peace. She was scheduled for an advice of rights hearing on Tuesday morning at the Superior Court in Kingshill.

According to the probable cause fact sheet submitted by the Virgin Islands Police Department, officers were dispatched by the 911 Emergency Call Center to a residence at #71 Smithfield at approximately 2:34 p.m. regarding a domestic disturbance. Upon arrival, police made contact with a male individual at the scene who stated that no physical altercation had occurred, but alleged that Moorhead had taken his cellular phone and was refusing to return it.

When officers subsequently contacted Moorhead, she exited the residence carrying several bags of clothing in an agitated state and using profanities. Police records state that she walked past the responding officers, began pulling on the rear door handle of a police cruiser, and repeatedly demanded to be taken to jail.

When informed by officers that they were only present to take a statement regarding the initial call, Moorhead refused to cooperate and grew increasingly hostile, shouting profanities at the scene. As an officer attempted to speak with her, Moorhead suddenly and unexpectedly shoved the officer in the chest, knocking him off balance.

Responding officers immediately restrained Moorhead, placed her in handcuffs, and transported her to the Wilbur H. Francis Command police station for processing.

Moorhead’s bail was set at $1,000 per the standard chart. Unable to post the required amount, she was remanded to the John Bell Adult Correctional Facility pending her Tuesday court appearance.