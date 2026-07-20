MARY’S FANCY DISTURBANCE: St. Croix Man Arrested for Allegedly Assaulting Father with Conch Shell and Rocks

By: Virgin Islands Free Press News Desk

CHRISTIANSTED — A Sunday afternoon dispute over money at a Mary’s Fancy residence turned violent when a 33-year-old man allegedly pelted his father with rocks and a conch shell, leaving the older man with facial lacerations and loose teeth.

Andre Wayne Brady was arrested Sunday and charged with third-degree assault under the territory’s domestic violence laws following a police response to Estate Mary’s Fancy.

Argument Over Money Escalates

According to a sworn probable cause fact sheet filed in the Superior Court of the Virgin Islands by Police Officer Jaleesa Gonzalez, VIPD officers were dispatched by the 911 Emergency Call Center at approximately 3:14 p.m. on July 19 regarding a domestic disturbance at #163 Mary’s Fancy.

Upon arrival, officers interviewed the suspect’s mother, Elaine Brady. She reported that her adult son, Andre Brady, who suffers from mental health issues, had been demanding money to purchase marijuana. When she refused, he began cursing and acting out in the home.

When his father, Dwight Brady, emerged from a bedroom to intervene and tell his son to stop disrespecting his mother, Andre Brady grew angrier, paced the living room, and briefly left the residence.

Conch Shell and Rocks Thrown

According to court records, Andre Brady returned to the home armed with rocks and a conch shell. He allegedly began hurling the projectiles at his father.

Dwight Brady told responding officers he was struck in the face with a baseball-sized rock and hit on his right arm with the conch shell. Responding police noted visible blood splatter on the living room floor, a large rock wedged between the couch cushions, and a medium-sized conch shell near a glass table.

Emergency Medical Technicians on the scene evaluated Dwight Brady, who suffered a deep laceration to his upper right lip and a wound to his right forearm. EMTs advised that the lip laceration might require stitches. Mr. Brady also reported that one of his front teeth felt pushed back and another felt loose following the impact.

Suspect Flees Into Bushes, Later Detained

When his mother called 911 for emergency assistance, Andre Brady fled the residence into nearby brush. While officers were conducting interviews inside the home, he returned to the scene and was immediately taken into custody.

After being transported to the Police Operations and Administrative Building and advised of his Miranda rights, Brady declined to make a statement to investigating officers.

He was booked and processed before being remanded to the John A. Bell Adult Correctional Facility at Golden Grove without bail, per domestic violence statutory mandates. His Advice of Rights hearing was scheduled for Monday, July 20, before the Superior Court in Kingshill.

The Virgin Islands Department of Justice is charging Andre Wayne Brady with:

Assault in the Third Degree / Domestic Violence (14 V.I.C. § 297(a)(2) & 16 V.I.C. § 91)

(14 V.I.C. § 297(a)(2) & 16 V.I.C. § 91) Simple Assault and Battery / Domestic Violence (14 V.I.C. § 299 & 16 V.I.C. § 91)

(14 V.I.C. § 299 & 16 V.I.C. § 91) Disturbance of the Peace (14 V.I.C. § 622)

Court records show Brady has no prior criminal record on file.