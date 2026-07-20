VIRGINIA MAN ARRESTED FOR DUI AFTER ERRATIC DRIVING & MEDIAN CRASH NEAR GOLDEN ROCK

By: Virgin Islands Free Press News Desk

ST. CROIX — A 33-year-old Virginia visitor was arrested and remanded to the John A. Bell Adult Correctional Facility on Sunday evening following an erratic driving incident that ended at a local service station.

According to a Probable Cause Fact Sheet filed in the Superior Court of the Virgin Islands on Monday, July 20, 2026, police officers observed a dark-colored Nissan Sentra traveling erratically on Northside Road in the vicinity of the Ancilmo D. Marshall Command at approximately 8:00 p.m. on Sunday, July 19.

Erratic Path & Service Station Stop

Investigating officers reported that the sedan, bearing license plate COO-252, was traveling west in the eastbound lane before swerving back into the proper lane. As the vehicle approached Golden Rock, the driver signaled a right turn but struck the center median instead.

After stopping at a red traffic light, the driver proceeded straight from a designated turn lane before making a sharp right turn, nearly driving onto the sidewalk in front of One Love Service Station. The vehicle then pulled into the Gmax Service Station and parked on the southern side of the building.

Officers observed the driver—later identified as Francisco Salas—emerge from the vehicle wearing a blue shirt, black jeans, and slippers. Responding officers noted that Salas staggered into the gas station store, walked down an aisle, and left without purchasing any items.

Refusal of Sobriety Tests & Vehicle Impound

When Det. Michael Jules approached Salas outside the store and informed him that he could not allow him to drive, Salas reportedly replied, “Ok, I will walk home.”

Officers noted a strong odor of alcohol on Salas’ person and observed that his eyes were watery. When instructed to perform Standard Field Sobriety Tests next to his vehicle, Salas refused, stating, “No, I am not doing that.”

Upon examining the vehicle, officers observed fresh damage to the front passenger door. Forensic Technician E. Flemming arrived at the scene to photograph the vehicle damage and secure security camera footage from Gmax Service Station. The Nissan Sentra was subsequently towed from the scene by Pelle Wrecked.

Formal Charges & Remand

Salas was transported to the Ancilmo D. Marshall Command, where he again refused to participate in field sobriety tests or submit to an Intoximeter breath test.

He was subsequently charged with:

Driving Under the Influence of an Intoxicating Liquor (Title 20 V.I.C. § 493(a)(1))

(Title 20 V.I.C. § 493(a)(1)) Negligent Driving (Title 20 V.I.C. § 503)

Bail for Salas was set at $1,000.00 as per court chart. Unable to post bail, he was remanded to the John A. Bell Adult Correctional Facility pending his Advice of Rights hearing. Court filings note that Salas has prior criminal records on file via the National Crime Information Center (NCIC).