MIDDAY SHOOTOUT: Man Critically Wounded in Head, Woman Grazed Outside Estate Glynn Service Station

By: Virgin Islands Free Press News Desk

ESTATE GLYNN — A Friday afternoon shooting at a popular mid-island gas station left a man fighting for his life and a woman injured inside a vehicle along one of St. Croix’s busiest commuter corridors.

Emergency dispatchers at the 911 Call Center received an urgent call from a citizen at 12:45 p.m. reporting that a male had been shot in the head in the parking lot of Moe’s Service Station in Estate Glynn.

Responding officers arrived at the scene along the heavily traveled Estate Glynn thoroughfare—a major island artery home to the Kingshill Main Post Office, the Metro Toyota dealership, Sam’s Service Station, and the primary VITRAN bus terminal—and located a black SUV containing two gunshot victims.

Police reported that the adult male driver had sustained a direct gunshot wound to the head, while an adult female passenger was grazed by gunfire.

Emergency Medical Services transported both victims to the Governor Juan F. Luis Hospital in Estate Diamond. As of Friday afternoon, the male remains in critical condition under intensive care, while the female is listed in stable condition with non-life-threatening injuries.

The shooting occurred just north of the busy La Reine junction, which connects south toward Centerline Road, Pueblo La Reine, and the McDonald’s intersection.

Detectives with the Criminal Investigation Bureau (CIB) and forensic technicians cordoned off the area, canvassing the service station parking lot and surrounding roadside for shell casings and surveillance footage. No motive or suspect details have been made public by law enforcement.

The VIPD urges anyone with information regarding the shooting to contact the Criminal Investigation Bureau at 340-778-2211, call Crime Stoppers VI at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), or dial 911.