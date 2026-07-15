NEWS REPORT: Both Suspects in Custody Following Violent Evolution Nightclub Restroom Brawl

By JOHN McCARTHY / V.I. Free Press News Reporter

ST. THOMAS — A months-long investigation by the VIPD Domestic Violence and Special Victims Unit has culminated in the arrests of two cousins following a chaotic and violent chain of events at the Evolution Nightclub.

Court documents obtained by the V.I. Free Press reveal that Tamori Skeete was arrested on Monday, July 13, 2026, just as his cousin, Khalen Blyden, was processed on related charges. Skeete now faces multiple charges, including Second-Degree Assault (D.V.), Simple Assault (D.V.), and Disturbance of the Peace.

While a three-month domestic violence investigation might seem to move at the agonizingly slow pace of an Elon Musk production timeline for a new Tesla model, detectives successfully closed the loop on both suspects this week.

The Dance Floor Incident

According to the sworn police affidavit filed on July 14, 2026, the incident began during the early morning hours of Saturday, April 18, 2026, at the Evolution Nightclub.

The female victim told detectives she was at the club consuming drinks with her best friend when she met up with Skeete (her ex-boyfriend) and his cousin, Khalen Blyden. Shortly after, Blyden allegedly attempted to dance with her. When she refused, Blyden allegedly began grabbing her inappropriately on her buttocks and vaginal area.

Upset and feeling violated, the victim walked away to calm down in the restroom.

The Restroom Escalation

The situation turned violent when the victim’s ex-boyfriend, Tamori Skeete, allegedly followed her and forced his way past the restroom door.

According to court records, Skeete cornered the victim, demanding to know why she had walked away. When she tried to exit, Skeete blocked her path and pushed her against the wall, causing a bathroom mirror to fall to the floor.

After the victim kneed Skeete in the groin in self-defense, Skeete allegedly became irate, slapping her across the left cheek with an open palm. He then allegedly grabbed her by the throat with both hands, wrapping them tightly around her neck and cutting off her ability to breathe.

The assault was interrupted when the victim’s best friend entered the restroom hallway, noticed the commotion, and helped her gather her belongings so she could flee to the police station.

The Arrests and Court Proceedings

Detectives noted that the day after the assault, Skeete sent the victim a text message expressing remorse and apologizing for his actions. When interviewed by police on July 13, Skeete admitted to a physical confrontation but claimed he only wrapped his arms around the victim in a “hugging manner” to restrain her after she hit him in the chest.

Skeete was booked, processed, and turned over to the Bureau of Corrections. He was scheduled for his Advice of Rights hearing on Tuesday, July 14, 2026, at the Magistrate Court in Barbel Plaza.