SEARCH WARRANT AT CROIXVILLE HOUSING APARTMENTS LEADS TO ARREST OF ST. CROIX MAN ON FIREARM CHARGES

SEARCH WARRANT AT CROIXVILLE HOUSING APARTMENTS LEADS TO ARREST OF ST. CROIX MAN ON FIREARM CHARGES

By: Virgin Islands Free Press News Desk

ESTATE PLESSEN — An early morning raid at a local apartment complex resulted in the arrest of a 32-year-old man on weapons charges Monday, according to the Virgin Islands Police Department.

Officers arrested Omani Abraham on July 20, 2026, and charged him with carrying a firearm openly or concealed and possession of ammunition.

According to police reports, members of the VIPD’s Criminal Investigation Bureau, Special Operations Bureau, and Intelligence Unit executed a search warrant at approximately 4:00 a.m. at the Croixville Housing Apartments.

During the operation, officers contacted Abraham, who was provided with a certified copy of the search warrant and remained present throughout the search.

During the sweep of the residence, officers recovered a firearm. Police said Abraham claimed ownership of the weapon and was immediately taken into custody.

Abraham was transported to the Wilbur H. Francis Command Police Station for booking and processing. Unable to post $50,000 bail, he was remanded to the John A. Bell Adult Correctional Facility pending an Advice of Rights hearing scheduled for July 21, 2026, in Superior Court.