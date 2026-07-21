ST. CROIX VISITOR ARRESTED FOR DUI ON NORTHSIDE ROAD

By: Virgin Islands Free Press News Desk

CHRISTIANSTED — A 68-year-old man was taken into custody Sunday evening following a traffic stop on Northside Road, according to the Virgin Islands Police Department.

Officers arrested Francisco Salas of Virginia on Sunday, July 19, 2026, and charged him with Driving Under the Influence (DUI).

According to police reports, officers observed a vehicle traveling on the wrong side of Northside Road at approximately 8:40 p.m. Officers followed the vehicle as the driver pulled into the G-Max Service Station and initiated contact with the driver, identified as Salas.

During the interaction, officers suspected Salas was operating the vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.

Police said Salas refused to perform Standardized Field Sobriety Tests and declined to provide a breath sample for an Intoximeter test. He was subsequently placed under arrest.

Salas was transported to the John A. Bell Correctional Facility, where he was remanded pending an Advice of Rights hearing in Superior Court.