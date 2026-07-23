St. Croix Man Busted After Leaving Loaded Glock In Idling Acura Outside Frontline Bar

By: Virgin Islands Free Press News Desk

KINGSHILL — A routine saturated patrol by the VIPD Special Operations Bureau outside a local watering hole led to the arrest of a 20-year-old man on felony illegal firearm charges after officers discovered a loaded Glock handgun sitting in plain view inside an idling car.

Jahneal Gilbert was taken into custody Wednesday afternoon, July 22, 2026, following an encounter near the Frontline Bar & Restaurant.

According to a sworn affidavit filed in Superior Court by VIPD Officer Najeem Daniel, officers were conducting high-visibility patrols in marked units around 3:09 p.m. when Police Officer Kia Ritter radioed that a male in a white vest and blue jeans had spotted the police convoy. The man quickly walked away from a black 2015 Acura TSX, leaving the driver’s door wide open with the engine still running.

When Officer Daniel approached the idling Acura to inspect the open vehicle, he observed a black holster containing a handgun lying in plain sight on the front passenger seat.

Officers located Gilbert standing just a few feet away near the rear passenger side of the Acura, conversing with an individual in a nearby pickup truck. When questioned by police about who had been driving the vehicle, Gilbert initially denied knowing who was operating it.

A Bureau of Motor Vehicles check revealed the Acura was registered to a resident of Estate La Reine who was not present at the scene. After being advised of his Miranda rights by Officer Ritter, Gilbert changed his story, admitting he had been driving the car and claiming the firearm belonged to the registered owner.

While a check confirmed the vehicle owner holds valid Virgin Islands firearm licenses, those permits were registered exclusively for a Smith & Wesson 9mm and a Beretta .40 caliber handgun—not the Glock observed in the car. Officer Daniel, a 10-year veteran of the department, recognized the weapon on the seat as a Glock-style handgun.

A secondary check with the VIPD Firearms Bureau confirmed that Gilbert holds no license to carry or possess firearms or ammunition in the territory. When asked directly by officers if the weapon belonged to him, Gilbert nodded and verbally admitted it was his.

Forensic Technician Christine Farrelly processed the scene and recovered a black Glock 27 .40 caliber handgun. The weapon was loaded with nine live rounds in the magazine and one live round chambered.

Gilbert was arrested and transported to police headquarters at 45 Mars Hill in Frederiksted for booking.

He was charged with:

Carrying of firearms, open or concealed

Possession of an unauthorized firearm in a vehicle

Possession of ammunition

Bail was initially set at $50,000. Following his Advice of Rights hearing on Thursday morning before Superior Court Judge Christopher M. Timmons, Jr.,

Gilbert was ordered released upon posting $2,500 in cash, with the remaining $47,500 set as an unsecured bond.

He was remanded to the John A. Bell Adult Correctional Facility pending satisfaction of his release conditions and is scheduled for arraignment on August 12, 2026.