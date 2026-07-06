St. Thomas Man Jailed Following Brazen Domestic Assault at Local Gas Station

By JOHN McCARTHY / V.I. Free Press News Reporter

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — A Independence Day weekend disturbance at a local service station ended with a St. Thomas man behind bars on domestic violence charges after he allegedly assaulted a woman and fled the scene, authorities reported.

The Virgin Islands Police Department announced the arrest of 37-year-old Akeem Forbes following a physical altercation that drew an emergency police response to the Three Sons Gas Station on Saturday afternoon.

According to police records, patrol officers were dispatched to the establishment at approximately 4:00 p.m. on July 4, 2026, following urgent reports of a physical fight in progress.

Detectives from the Criminal Investigation Bureau arrived to find a female victim who was visibly shaken and trembling with fear. Witnesses and investigators established that the woman had been physically assaulted by a male suspect inside the commercial hub.

The assailant, later identified by authorities as Forbes, managed to flee the immediate vicinity before the first squad cars arrived on the scene. However, a subsequent police search successfully tracked Forbes down, and he was taken into custody without further incident.

Forbes has been formally charged with simple assault (domestic violence) and disturbance of the peace (domestic violence). In compliance with territorial statutes governing domestic abuse arrests, no bail was set, and he remains detained pending his initial court appearance.

The investigation has been officially turned over to the Domestic Violence/Special Victims Unit.

Authorities are asking anyone who may have witnessed the gas station altercation or who possesses additional information to contact police immediately.

Tips can be routed to Det. A. Smith-Winston at 340-715-5539, the Office of the Police Chief at 340-774-2211, or via the emergency 911 system.

EDITOR’S NOTE: While the Virgin Islands Police Department’s public relations unit identified the scene of the assault as the “Three Sons Gas Station” in their initial media release, the responding detective designated the location as the “Puma Gas Station” within the official Probable Cause Fact Sheet. Each identifier is correct; “Three Sons” represents the independent local franchise identity long recognized by St. Thomas residents, while “Puma” reflects the global corporate fuel branding currently displayed across the station’s canopy and pumps.