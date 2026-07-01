VIPD Issues Urgent Search for St. Croix Man Wanted for First-Degree Attempted Murder

By Virgin Islands Free Press Staff

ST. CROIX — The Virgin Islands Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Bureau has issued an urgent public appeal for assistance in locating 22-year-old Jahnigh Gonsalves, who is wanted for first-degree attempted murder.

According to details released in the official VIPD wanted poster released to Facebook on June 29, Gonsalves was last seen in Lorraine Village. Authorities state he is known to frequent the areas of Lorraine Village, Aureo Diaz, and Grove Place.

Police have explicitly warned that Gonsalves is considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached under any circumstances.

Suspect Description & Details

According to information from Screenshot 2026-07-01 8.34.37 AM.jpg:

Name: Jahnigh Gonsalves

Jahnigh Gonsalves Age: 22 (DOB: 07/17/2003)

22 (DOB: 07/17/2003) Place of Birth: St. Croix, USVI

St. Croix, USVI Physical Description: Black male with a light complexion, standing 5’ 6” tall and weighing approximately 125 lbs. He has brown eyes and black hair styled in twists.

Black male with a light complexion, standing 5’ 6” tall and weighing approximately 125 lbs. He has brown eyes and black hair styled in twists. Distinguishing Marks: A birthmark on his chest.

A birthmark on his chest. Occupation: Self-employed AC repairman.

Self-employed AC repairman. Case Reference: CR.No. 26XP06277 (Date posted: 06/29/2026)

Community Safety Notice

If you spot Gonsalves or have any immediate information regarding his current whereabouts, please do not attempt to contact him directly. Authorities urge the public to notify law enforcement immediately through the following channels:

Emergency: 911

911 Criminal Investigation Bureau (St. Croix): (340) 778-2211

(340) 778-2211 Crime Stoppers USVI: 1-800-222-TIPS (8477)

All tipsters can choose to remain completely anonymous when submitting information.