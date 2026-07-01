STAIRWELL AMBUSH: St. Croix Man Faces Attempted Murder Charges After Allegedly Shooting Brother and Girlfriend Over Kitchen Dispute

By JOHN McCARTHY / V.I. Free Press News Reporter

GROVE PLACE — A domestic dispute over a boiling pot of tea escalated into a horrific double shooting Monday morning at the Lorraine Village Housing Community, leaving a St. Croix man and his girlfriend hospitalized with multiple gunshot wounds. The suspected gunman, identified as 22-year-old Jahnigh Gonsalves, surrendered to police early Tuesday morning after a territory-wide manhunt. Court records from the Superior Court of the Virgin Islands detail a harrowing sequence of events where the suspect allegedly ambushed his own brother and sister-in-law on an apartment staircase just moments after they called emergency operators for assistance.

According to a probable cause fact sheet filed by Detective Ivory Carter of the Criminal Investigation Bureau, the incident began unfolding on June 29, 2026, at approximately 9:48 a.m.. Shuquil Gonsalves placed a call to the 911 Emergency Call Center requesting police presence at Building 24, Apartment D, to have his brother, Jahnigh, removed from the premises. Within eight minutes, the nature of the emergency shifted drastically. Multiple concerned citizens flooded the dispatch lines reporting that shots had been fired at the location and that two victims were actively bleeding.

Ambush on the Staircase

When responding officers arrived at the housing community, they discovered Shuquil Gonsalves outside the building, crying out in pain from multiple gunshot wounds to his wrist, bicep, and thigh. Inside the apartment building, investigators followed a trail of fresh blood and several spent shell casings up a flight of stairs. At the top of the landing, they encountered Tisha Gordon, who was suffering from bullet wounds to her arm, leg, and upper back. Despite her severe injuries, which later required the insertion of a chest tube at the Governor Juan F. Luis Hospital to assist her breathing, Gordon immediately identified the shooter as her brother-in-law.

The underlying tension between the brothers had apparently been simmering for months. Shuquil Gonsalves later informed detectives at the hospital that he had been actively trying to get his brother to move out of the apartment for the last two months. The friction reached a boiling point the previous day, Sunday, June 28, during a volatile argument regarding who had thrown away whose tea off the stove. During that confrontation, Jahnigh Gonsalves allegedly brandished a black firearm and explicitly threatened the couple, shouting a warning that he would shoot them. The victims chose not to involve law enforcement at the time, hoping the familial bond would prevent any actual violence.

Boiling Point and Sudden Violence

The quiet uneasy peace shattered on Monday morning after Gordon returned to the apartment from dropping her son off at school. As she entered, Jahnigh Gonsalves brushed past her, muttering a misogynistic insult. Fed up with the ongoing hostility, Shuquil Gonsalves stepped into the bedroom with Gordon to call 911. While he was explaining the situation to the dispatcher, the couple heard a loud bang, which sounded like Jahnigh punching a wall or door in frustration.

The moment the couple stepped out of the bedroom to await the arrival of the police, they found Jahnigh waiting for them on the staircase. Without warning or further verbal exchange, the suspect allegedly opened fire with a black 9mm handgun, discharging a volley of bullets at close range before fleeing into the surrounding estate. Forensic technicians processing the scene subsequently recovered eight spent 9mm casings and two projectiles from the blood-slicked stairwell.

Flight and Surrender

The violence was immediately followed by a chilling display of indifference, according to court documents. Tisha Gordon recalled that shortly after the gunfire ceased, the mother of Jahnigh’s children, identified as Daileishka Ayala, stepped out of a nearby bedroom. Rather than rendering aid or checking on the couple bleeding on the floor, Ayala gathered her three small children, stepped over the wounded victims, and left the apartment. When questioned later at the Wilbur H. Francis Command Police Station, Ayala claimed she had been asleep, heard shots, and only left the area with her children because she was terrified.

Housing community surveillance footage captured the rapid exodus. At 8:53 a.m., a male matching the suspect’s description, wearing a dark hoodie and black shorts, was seen exiting the apartment and moving behind a maintenance building. Minutes later, the cameras recorded him retreating into the thick brush area near Building 18. A subsequent check by the VIPD Firearm Division confirmed that the suspect does not possess a license to carry a firearm or ammunition within the territory.

Severe Legal Consequences Pending Advice of Rights

The search for the armed suspect ended in the early hours of Tuesday, June 30, when Jahnigh Gonsalves walked into the Wilbur H. Francis Command Police Station at 12:57 a.m. to turn himself in. After being advised of his constitutional rights, Gonsalves declined to provide a statement to investigators. Under the conditions of the territory’s domestic violence statutes, no bail was set, and he was remanded to the John A. Bell Adult Correctional Facility.

As detailed in the public portal records, the case has been officially logged under Case Number SX-2026-CR-00156. The formal Advice of Rights hearing is scheduled for Wednesday, July 1, 2026, at 9:00 a.m. in St. Croix Courtroom CR-103 before Judge Yolan C. Brow Ross.

Gonsalves faces a massive list of thirteen criminal counts, including two counts of first-degree attempted murder, multiple counts of first and third-degree assault, reckless endangerment, carrying a firearm during a crime of violence, and possessing a firearm within 1000 feet of a housing community.