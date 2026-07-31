VIPD Seeking 21-Year-Old Deshawn Henley On 3rd-Degree Burglary Warrant

John McCarthyPosted oninBreaking News, Crime News, Police News, St. Croix News, Superior Court NewsLeave a comment
By: Virgin Islands Free Press News Desk

ST. CROIX — The Virgin Islands Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Bureau (CIB) has issued an official wanted bulletin for 21-year-old Deshawn Henley in connection with an active 3rd-Degree Burglary investigation.

According to police records from the CIB Forensic/Identification Section (CR. No. 26XP06556), Henley is known to frequent the Harbor View and John F. Kennedy (JFK) housing community areas.

Henley previously made local headlines in May 2025 when he was arrested on St. Croix alongside another individual for unauthorized use of a vehicle after police tracked a stolen Kia Sportage using a pair of AirPods left inside.

Suspect Profile:

  • Name: Deshawn Henley
  • Age: 21 (DOB: 08/24/2004)
  • Place of Birth: St. Croix, USVI
  • Physical Description: Black male, 5’9” tall, 170 lbs., brown complexion, black hair, brown eyes.
  • WANTED FOR: Burglary 3rd Degree
  • Areas Frequented: Harbor View Apartments, JFK Housing Complex

Authorities advise the public not to approach Henley if spotted. Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is urged to contact 911, the VIPD Burglary Unit at (340) 778-2211, or Crime Stoppers USVI anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

AirPods help cops track and arrest car theft suspects

John McCarthy

John F. McCarthy is a veteran journalist in the Caribbean.

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