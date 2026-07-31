VIPD Seeking 21-Year-Old Deshawn Henley On 3rd-Degree Burglary Warrant

By: Virgin Islands Free Press News Desk

ST. CROIX — The Virgin Islands Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Bureau (CIB) has issued an official wanted bulletin for 21-year-old Deshawn Henley in connection with an active 3rd-Degree Burglary investigation.

According to police records from the CIB Forensic/Identification Section (CR. No. 26XP06556), Henley is known to frequent the Harbor View and John F. Kennedy (JFK) housing community areas.

Henley previously made local headlines in May 2025 when he was arrested on St. Croix alongside another individual for unauthorized use of a vehicle after police tracked a stolen Kia Sportage using a pair of AirPods left inside.

Suspect Profile:

Name: Deshawn Henley

Deshawn Henley Age: 21 (DOB: 08/24/2004)

21 (DOB: 08/24/2004) Place of Birth: St. Croix, USVI

St. Croix, USVI Physical Description: Black male, 5’9” tall, 170 lbs., brown complexion, black hair, brown eyes.

Black male, 5’9” tall, 170 lbs., brown complexion, black hair, brown eyes. WANTED FOR: Burglary 3rd Degree

Burglary 3rd Degree Areas Frequented: Harbor View Apartments, JFK Housing Complex

Authorities advise the public not to approach Henley if spotted. Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is urged to contact 911, the VIPD Burglary Unit at (340) 778-2211, or Crime Stoppers USVI anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).