VIPD Issues Wanted Bulletin For 34-Year-Old St. Croix Man Asymo L. Prentice

By: Virgin Islands Free Press News Desk

FREDERIKSTED — The Virgin Islands Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Bureau is seeking the public’s assistance in locating 34-year-old Asymo L. Prentice, according to an official wanted alert released Friday.

Prentice, a native of St. Croix, was last seen on Tuesday, July 29, 2026, at approximately 6:00 a.m. in the vicinity of 3125 Whim, Frederiksted.

According to police records released by the CIB’s Forensic/Identification Section (CR. No. 26XP07113), Prentice is known to frequent the Lorraine Village area.

Suspect Profile:

Name: Asymo L. Prentice

Asymo L. Prentice Age: 34 (DOB: 10/23/1991)

34 (DOB: 10/23/1991) Physical Description: Black male, 5’7” tall, weighing approximately 160 lbs. He has dark complexion, black hair, and brown eyes.

Black male, 5’7” tall, weighing approximately 160 lbs. He has dark complexion, black hair, and brown eyes. Last Known Location: 3125 Whim, Frederiksted (July 29, 2026)

3125 Whim, Frederiksted (July 29, 2026) Areas Frequented: Lorraine Village

Police are urging anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Asymo L. Prentice to contact Police Officer Jareema Perdereaux at (340) 712-6063, call the VIPD at 911, or submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers USVI.