VIPD Issues Wanted Bulletin For 34-Year-Old St. Croix Man Asymo L. Prentice

By: Virgin Islands Free Press News Desk
FREDERIKSTED — The Virgin Islands Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Bureau is seeking the public’s assistance in locating 34-year-old Asymo L. Prentice, according to an official wanted alert released Friday.
Prentice, a native of St. Croix, was last seen on Tuesday, July 29, 2026, at approximately 6:00 a.m. in the vicinity of 3125 Whim, Frederiksted.
According to police records released by the CIB’s Forensic/Identification Section (CR. No. 26XP07113), Prentice is known to frequent the Lorraine Village area.
Suspect Profile:
- Name: Asymo L. Prentice
- Age: 34 (DOB: 10/23/1991)
- Physical Description: Black male, 5’7” tall, weighing approximately 160 lbs. He has dark complexion, black hair, and brown eyes.
- Last Known Location: 3125 Whim, Frederiksted (July 29, 2026)
- Areas Frequented: Lorraine Village
Police are urging anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Asymo L. Prentice to contact Police Officer Jareema Perdereaux at (340) 712-6063, call the VIPD at 911, or submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers USVI.