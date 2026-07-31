VIPD Issues Wanted Bulletin For 34-Year-Old St. Croix Man Asymo L. Prentice

John McCarthyPosted oninBreaking News, Crime News, Police News, St. Croix NewsLeave a comment
By: Virgin Islands Free Press News Desk

FREDERIKSTED — The Virgin Islands Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Bureau is seeking the public’s assistance in locating 34-year-old Asymo L. Prentice, according to an official wanted alert released Friday.

Prentice, a native of St. Croix, was last seen on Tuesday, July 29, 2026, at approximately 6:00 a.m. in the vicinity of 3125 Whim, Frederiksted.

According to police records released by the CIB’s Forensic/Identification Section (CR. No. 26XP07113), Prentice is known to frequent the Lorraine Village area.

Suspect Profile:

  • Name: Asymo L. Prentice
  • Age: 34 (DOB: 10/23/1991)
  • Physical Description: Black male, 5’7” tall, weighing approximately 160 lbs. He has dark complexion, black hair, and brown eyes.
  • Last Known Location: 3125 Whim, Frederiksted (July 29, 2026)
  • Areas Frequented: Lorraine Village

Police are urging anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Asymo L. Prentice to contact Police Officer Jareema Perdereaux at (340) 712-6063, call the VIPD at 911, or submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers USVI.

John McCarthy

John F. McCarthy is a veteran journalist in the Caribbean.

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