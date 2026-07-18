VIPD Seeks Public’s Help Locating St. Croix Man Wanted for Mayhem

John McCarthyPosted oninBreaking News, Crime News, Police News, St. Croix News, Superior Court NewsLeave a comment

By JOHN McCARTHY / V.I. Free Press

ST. CROIX — The Virgin Islands Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Bureau is asking for the community’s assistance in locating 27-year-old Michel Jn-Baptiste, who is currently wanted on a charge of mayhem.

According to a wanted poster released by the VIPD Forensic/Identification Section, the notice was officially posted on July 17, 2026, under case number CR. No. 26XP06868.

Michel Jn-Baptiste of St. Lucia

Suspect Description

Authorities have provided the following physical descriptions for Jn-Baptiste:

  • Age: 27 (Date of Birth: March 21, 1999)
  • Height: 6’0”
  • Weight: 180 lbs.
  • Hair: Black, styled in dreadlocks
  • Eyes: Brown
  • Complexion: Brown
  • Place of Birth: St. Lucia

Jn-Baptiste is known to frequent the Enfield Green and Castle Burke areas of St. Croix.

How to Help

The VIPD cautions members of the public not to approach Jn-Baptiste if he is spotted. Instead, anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is urged to contact emergency services or investigators immediately:

  • Emergency: Call 911
  • VIPD Criminal Investigation Bureau: Contact Detective Shera Joseph at 340-778-2211
  • Anonymous Tips: Submit a tip to Crime Stoppers USVI at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477)

All tips submitted to law enforcement will be handled confidentially.

John McCarthy

John F. McCarthy is a veteran journalist in the Caribbean.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *