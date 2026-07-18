VIPD Seeks Public’s Help Locating St. Croix Man Wanted for Mayhem

By JOHN McCARTHY / V.I. Free Press
ST. CROIX — The Virgin Islands Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Bureau is asking for the community’s assistance in locating 27-year-old Michel Jn-Baptiste, who is currently wanted on a charge of mayhem.
According to a wanted poster released by the VIPD Forensic/Identification Section, the notice was officially posted on July 17, 2026, under case number CR. No. 26XP06868.
Suspect Description
Authorities have provided the following physical descriptions for Jn-Baptiste:
- Age: 27 (Date of Birth: March 21, 1999)
- Height: 6’0”
- Weight: 180 lbs.
- Hair: Black, styled in dreadlocks
- Eyes: Brown
- Complexion: Brown
- Place of Birth: St. Lucia
Jn-Baptiste is known to frequent the Enfield Green and Castle Burke areas of St. Croix.
How to Help
The VIPD cautions members of the public not to approach Jn-Baptiste if he is spotted. Instead, anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is urged to contact emergency services or investigators immediately:
- Emergency: Call 911
- VIPD Criminal Investigation Bureau: Contact Detective Shera Joseph at 340-778-2211
- Anonymous Tips: Submit a tip to Crime Stoppers USVI at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477)
All tips submitted to law enforcement will be handled confidentially.