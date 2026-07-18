SOURCE FOUND: FDA Traces Exploding Cyclospora Parasite Outbreak to Central Mexico Supply

By: Virgin Islands Free Press Staff

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — Federal health investigators have officially closed the loop on the massive, multistate outbreak of the Cyclospora parasite that prompted a widespread health alert for U.S. Virgin Islands consumers earlier this month.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) have successfully traced the source of the contamination to an independent farm in Central Mexico—a major regional competitor with the USVI for international tourism dollars.

The microscopic parasite, which causes severe, long-lasting, and often “explosive” watery diarrhea, bloating, fatigue, and fever, has sickened thousands of people across the United States. Nationwide laboratory-confirmed cases have surged past 1,640, with hard-hit states like Michigan reporting thousands of additional probable infections and over 100 hospitalizations.

Mega-Supplier Shuts Down Mexico Imports

Following a definitive traceback investigation by the FDA, mega-produce supplier Taylor Farms announced Friday that it is voluntarily removing all shredded iceberg lettuce sourced from Central Mexico from the U.S. market indefinitely.

According to federal officials, investigators found a direct convergence pointing to Taylor Farms de Mexico as the supplier of contaminated lettuce to several fast-food chains, most notably select Taco Bell locations in the Midwest, where a high percentage of patients reported eating before falling ill.

“While the FDA traceback is indicating a specific independent farm that represents less than 1% of the U.S. iceberg lettuce supply as the potential source, we have removed all iceberg lettuce from the region indefinitely,” Taylor Farms said in an official statement. The company noted that none of its retail-branded salad kits, which do not contain iceberg lettuce, are associated with the outbreak.

The Competitive Angle: Food Safety and Tourism

The confirmation that the outbreak originated in Central Mexico underlines a critical selling point for the U.S. Virgin Islands hospitality industry. As a U.S. territory, the USVI remains under the strict regulatory oversight and protection of federal entities like the FDA and CDC.

While international destinations like Mexico face ongoing infrastructure struggles regarding agricultural water safety and wastewater management—the primary pathways for the feces-borne Cyclospora parasite—the USVI benefits from rigorous American food safety standards, importing mechanisms, and border screenings. Following the outbreak, the FDA confirmed it has already increased security and screening protocols at the border for any incoming Mexican agricultural imports.

What USVI Consumers Need to Know

Local health officials continue to urge Territory residents to exercise caution with raw produce. Because Cyclospora is a resilient parasite, standard rinsing with water is often insufficient if the contamination occurred via agricultural irrigation systems before packaging.

Taco Bell Corp. confirmed it has completely purged the affected ingredient from its national supply chain, and local distributors are monitoring shipping manifests to ensure no lingering Central Mexican iceberg lettuce hits grocery shelves or restaurant kitchens in the Caribbean.

Territory residents who have recently traveled to the mainland or consumed pre-packaged shredded lettuce and are experiencing prolonged gastrointestinal symptoms are advised to seek medical attention immediately, explicitly requesting a specific Cyclospora screening, as standard stool tests do not always detect the organism.

CBS News Report: Taylor Farms Pulls Iceberg Lettuce Linked to Cyclospora Outbreak