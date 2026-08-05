AIRPORT DISORDER: MAN ARRESTED AFTER PHYSICAL ALTERCATION WITH PORT AUTHORITY POLICE AT CYRIL E. KING AIRPORT

By: Virgin Islands Free Press News Desk

CHARLOTTE AMALIE, St. Thomas — An evening disturbance at Cyril E. King Airport escalated into a physical confrontation with law enforcement on Tuesday, landing a man in custody after travelers missed their flight baseline deadlines.

Da Quan Evans was arrested on August 4, 2026, by Virgin Islands Port Authority (VIPA) Police following a boisterous incident in front of the Delta Air Lines counter. Evans was booked, processed at the Richard A. Callwood Justice Center, and remanded after posting $500 bail pending his Advice of Rights hearing.

Delta Counter Altercation

According to a Probable Cause Fact Sheet authored by VIPA Police Officer Ryan Thomas, officers were dispatched to the front terminal area around 6:30 p.m. following reports of a public disturbance.

Upon arrival, officers observed a group shouting in front of the Delta counter, with VIPA Officer R. Defreitas attempting to calm the crowd. A Delta agent reported that the disturbance began after she informed a family that they arrived too late to check in or board because U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) and Transportation Security Administration (TSA) checkpoints were closed for the evening.

Witness statements detail that Evans, along with two companions, approached the counter and knocked down line-stanchion posts. One individual allegedly stepped behind the airline counter, thrusting a cell phone into employees’ faces while shouting.

Confrontation with Officers

As VIPA officers and a Port Authority sergeant intervened to separate the individuals, the group maintained an aggressive posture and repeatedly crowded Officer Defreitas’ personal space.

Officer Thomas noted in court filings that despite continuous de-escalation efforts, the men refused multiple commands to step back, prompting a physical struggle as officers moved to secure the area. Officers reported a strong odor of alcohol emitting from Evans during the encounter.

Evans was subdued, handcuffed, and transported to the VIPA Police Precinct where he was advised of his Miranda rights.

Formal Charges

Port Authority police have charged Evans with:

Disturbance of the Peace (14 V.I.C. § 622(1))

(14 V.I.C. § 622(1)) Interfering with an Officer (14 V.I.C. § 1508(a))

Court filings note that Evans has a prior record on file with the court.