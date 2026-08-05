DRAMA IN FREDERIKSTED: FROM QUEEN STREET TO AMBULANCE TO ER

DRAMA IN FREDERIKSTED: FROM QUEEN STREET TO AMBULANCE TO ER

By: Virgin Islands Free Press News Desk

FREDERIKSTED, St. Croix — A chaotic overnight incident in Frederiksted has landed a St. Croix man in custody facing a long slate of criminal charges following a wild series of events stretching from Queen Street to the Emergency Room at Governor Juan F. Luis Hospital.

According to court and police records, Kennedy Navarro was arrested after allegedly blocking a woman’s vehicle near the Emile Henderson Fire Station, punching through her driver’s side window, and causing injuries from shattered glass.

Police reports detail that following his detention, Navarro refused to put his clothes on and proceeded to masturbate while naked in the back of an active ambulance transport unit. Upon arrival at the hospital, he allegedly fought medical personnel and police during discharge, biting a hospital security officer in the process.

Navarro faces multiple charges including Destruction of Property (Domestic Violence), False Imprisonment, Simple Assault & Battery, Disturbance of the Peace, and Obscene Conduct. His court appearance is scheduled for Wednesday.