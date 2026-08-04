POLICE: ST. CROIX MAN NAKED IN CUSTODY, BITES JFL SECURITY GUARD AFTER VIOLENT F’STED CAR ATTACK

By: Virgin Islands Free Press News Desk

FREDERIKSTED — A 48-year-old St. Croix man remains in custody at the Bureau of Corrections following an August 1 domestic dispute in Frederiksted that led to multiple criminal charges, including assault, property destruction, and indecent conduct.

According to a probable cause fact sheet filed in the Superior Court of the Virgin Islands, police officers dispatched to Queen Street were informed that Kennedy Navarro blocked a woman’s vehicle with his Jeep Liberty near the Emile Henderson Fire Station. The victim, who reported an 18-year on-and-off relationship with Navarro, told police he punched her driver’s side window until it shattered, causing glass splinters and minor cuts to her arm and shoulder area.

Police located Navarro shortly after at the Wilbur Francis Command Police Station. Responding officers noted that Navarro was unresponsive to questioning and removed all of his clothing while in custody. Emergency Medical Services were called to transport Navarro to the Governor Juan F. Luis Hospital for evaluation.

According to police declarations, Navarro engaged in explicit, indecent behavior while inside the ambulance and actively resisted staff upon discharge at JFL Hospital. Officers reported that Navarro bit a hospital security guard on the thumb during efforts to secure him in a police transport unit.

Navarro faces charges including:

Destruction of Property / Domestic Violence (14 V.I.C. § 1266 / 16 V.I.C. § 91)

Simple Assault and Battery (14 V.I.C. § 299)

False Imprisonment (14 V.I.C. § 1051)

Obscene and Indecent Conduct (14 V.I.C. § 1022)

Disturbance of the Peace (14 V.I.C. § 622)

During a Monday court appearance, Superior Court Magistrate Judge Christopher M. Timmons found probable cause for the domestic violence and property destruction charges. Defense counsel requested a continuance, noting that Navarro was currently housed in the court’s medical unit and that additional information was required prior to formal advisement.

Judge Timmons granted the request and rescheduled Navarro’s Advice of Rights hearing for Wednesday, August 5, 2026, at 9:00 a.m.