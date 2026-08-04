ST. CROIX WEATHER: Heat Advisory Issued as Saharan Dust Clears Out

By: Virgin Islands Free Press News Desk

ST. CROIX — Residents across St. Croix will get a temporary reprieve from heavy Saharan haze today, but it comes with a trade-off: sweltering heat and critically dry conditions that keep fire danger high across the island.

According to the National Weather Service in San Juan, moderate concentrations of Saharan dust cleared the U.S. Virgin Islands between sunrise and early Tuesday morning. While visibility is improving, temperatures are climbing rapidly.

🌡️ Heat Advisory in Effect

A Heat Advisory is active from 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM AST for St. Croix and St. Thomas.

Heat Index: Feels-like temperatures are expected to push past 105°F in coastal and lower-elevation sectors.

Feels-like temperatures are expected to push past in coastal and lower-elevation sectors. Precaution: Stay hydrated, limit strenuous outdoor activities during peak afternoon hours, and never leave children or pets unattended in vehicles.

🌧️ Rain Chances & Fire Weather

Brief Showers: Trade wind perturbations under east-northeast winds (10–17 mph with higher gusts) may push brief, passing showers over windward sections of St. Croix today, but widespread rainfall is not expected.

Trade wind perturbations under east-northeast winds (10–17 mph with higher gusts) may push brief, passing showers over windward sections of St. Croix today, but widespread rainfall is not expected. High Fire Danger: Critically dry fuels and elevated Keetch-Byram Drought Index (KBDI) values persist across St. Croix. Combined with gusty winds, any open flame or spark could spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is strictly discouraged.

🌊 Marine & Beach Outlook

Marine conditions around St. Croix remain relatively favorable today with a low risk of rip currents. However, easterly winds are forecast to strengthen late Thursday, bringing chop and a moderate rip current risk to exposed north- and east-facing beaches starting Friday through the weekend.