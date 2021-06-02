2 Men Shot At 2 Different Times By 2 Or 3 Masked Men Near Foster’s Plaza Monday

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — Police are looking for two to three masked men who shot two men at two different times near an Anna’s Retreat shopping complex early Monday night, authorities said.

The 911 Emergency Call Center got a report of shots fired and a man down in Estate Tutu, in the vicinity of Foster’s Plaza about 7:31 p.m. Monday, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

“Officers arrived at the area and found a Black male suffering from multiple gunshot wounds,” VIPD spokesman Toby Derima said. “The victim reported he was approached by two masked men, who shot at him as he was sitting in the area. The men fled the area on foot.”

The 43-year-old first victim was transported to the Schneider Regional Medical Center via ambulance for treatment of his injuries, according to the VIPD.

At 7:58 p.m. on Monday, officers were again dispatched back to the Schneider Regional Medical Center in reference to a second gunshot victim, who was brought in via private vehicle.

The 25-year-old victim reported he was also in the vicinity of Fosters Plaza when he was approached by three males wearing masks and dressed in all black. He stated as the males attempted to rob him of his jewelry, he suffered a gunshot wound.

These incidents are under investigation. Anyone with information that can assist detectives solve these crimes is urged to call 911, the Criminal Investigation Bureau at (340) 774-2211, or Crime Stoppers USVI at (800) 222-TIPS.