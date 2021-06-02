At VIFreep

2 Men Shot At 2 Different Times By 2 Or 3 Masked Men Near Foster’s Plaza Monday

·
0 0 3 0

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — Police are looking for two to three masked men who shot two men at two different times near an Anna’s Retreat shopping complex early Monday night, authorities said.

The 911 Emergency Call Center got a report of shots fired and a man down in Estate Tutu, in the vicinity of Foster’s Plaza about 7:31 p.m. Monday, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

“Officers arrived at the area and found a Black male suffering from multiple gunshot wounds,” VIPD spokesman Toby Derima said. “The victim reported he was approached by two masked men, who shot at him as he was sitting in the area. The men fled the area on foot.”

The 43-year-old first victim was transported to the Schneider Regional Medical Center via ambulance for treatment of his injuries, according to the VIPD.

At 7:58 p.m. on Monday, officers were again dispatched back to the Schneider Regional Medical Center in reference to a second gunshot victim, who was brought in via private vehicle.

The 25-year-old victim reported he was also in the vicinity of Fosters Plaza when he was approached by three males wearing masks and dressed in all black. He stated as the males attempted to rob him of his jewelry, he suffered a gunshot wound.

These incidents are under investigation. Anyone with information that can assist detectives solve these crimes is urged to call 911, the Criminal Investigation Bureau at (340) 774-2211, or Crime Stoppers USVI at (800) 222-TIPS.

Previous post

KAREN ALERT! Scantily-Clad Woman Draws Ire Of Social Media After Display In Red Hook

Next post

This is the most recent story.

The Author

John McCarthy

John McCarthy

John McCarthy is primarily known for his investigative reporting on the U.S. Virgin Islands. A series of reports beginning in the 1990's revealed that there was everything from coliform bacteria to Cryptosporidium in locally-bottled St. Croix drinking water, according to a then-unpublished University of the Virgin Islands sampling. Another report, following Hurricane Hugo in 1989, cited a Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) confidential overview that said that over 40 percent of the U.S. Virgin Islands public lives below the poverty line. The Virgin Islands Free Press is the only Caribbean news source to regularly incorporate the findings of U.S. Freedom of Information Act requests. John's articles have appeared in the BVI Beacon, St. Croix Avis, San Juan Star and Virgin Islands Daily News. He is the former news director of WSVI-TV Channel 8 on St. Croix.

Related Posts

At VIFreepBreaking NewsBusiness NewsCommunity AffairsSt. Thomas NewsTourism News

At VIFreepBreaking NewsBusiness NewsEducation NewsSt. Croix News

At VIFreepBreaking NewsBusiness NewsEnvironmental NewsHealth NewsNational NewsSt. Croix News

At VIFreepBreaking NewsBusiness NewsGovernment House NewsSt. Croix NewsSt. John NewsSt. Thomas News

No Comment

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *