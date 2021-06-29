KAREN ALERT! Scantily-Clad Woman Draws Ire Of Social Media After Display In Red Hook

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — If you want flaunt what you got in public — and let it all hang out in downtown St. Thomas — you better be prepared to be verbally attacked personally, on social media in real time.

One scantily-clad woman seen walking by the customer service stand for Dolphin Water Taxi in Red Hook on St. Thomas found that out the hard way this morning.

“Karen alert!!!! The blond human type here was complaining extremely loudly because she strolled into the ferry terminal in her bathing suit and was told to cover upm” Catarina Marie said on Facebook. “Her words were: ‘I heard the locals down here were all racist to us white people and snooty about bathing suits!!! Not my fault YOUR PLACE here is like 90 degrees, I don’t know what you want me to do, I’m here taking my vacation.’ I snootily informed her she can get fined by the local police for running around with her wrinkled, tanning-booth tits out. She didn’t like that too much either.”

Some Virgin Islands Free Press readers responding on social media cited chapter and verse of the Virgin Islands Code stating that fines can be levied against public decency offenders.

But a legal professional whose job it is to know exactly what Virgin Islands law is, told the V.I. Free Press this:

“There are First Amendment issues and selective enforcement issues. If you aren’t going to enforce it at Carnival, how are you going to enforce it other times of the year?”

Still, the hue and cry went out again today against the woman in St. Thomas leaving little to the imagination — and souring the stomachs of everyone who saw her in Red Hook today.

“Can’t do that shit in the states, what makes people think they can do it down here?” Lily McMenamin said. “OH YEAH they’re on vacation. JUST CUZ YOU CAN SEE THE OCEAN DOESN’T MEAN YOU’RE AT THE BEACH, put some damn clothes on. The amount of people I see walking/shopping around Havensite with NO PANTS on is absurd.”