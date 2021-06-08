DPNR Celebrates World Oceans Day With Cleanup Of Frederiksted Fish Market

FREDERIKSTED — Commissioner Jean-Pierre L. Oriol of the Department of Planning & Natural Resources invites the public to celebrate World Oceans Day with a Street to Reef Cleanup this Friday, June 11th from 9-11am at the Albert Edwards Fish Market in Frederiksted.

The welcome area will be next to the Market under the Coastal Zone Management tent. There, volunteers will be able to sign in, receive cleanup supplies and data sheet, and guidance on where to make the biggest impact.

This cleanup will occur above and below the water. If you are planning on diving or snorkeling, please be sure to arrive with your gear ready to go and DPNR will provide a mesh bag to collect trash.

For land-based volunteers, please be sure to wear safe shoes, and wear your reef safe sun protection. Safety gloves and 5-gallon buckets will be provided, however volunteers are welcomed and encouraged to bring their own. If you are a student looking for community service hours, bring your hour sheet to be signed at the event.

After completing cleanup, enjoy light refreshments and collect your prizes! This is an ocean friendly event, so there will be no single use plastics. Make sure to bring your reusable bottle for water during and after the event.

For questions or to become a partner, please contact Kitty Edwards at kristina.edwards@dpnr.vi.gov