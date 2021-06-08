Go Fund Me Page Halfway To Its $50K Goal For Tim Scott After Brutal Attack

CRUZ BAY — A charity fundraiser for a Good Samaritan is almost halfway to its $50,000 goal to raise money for a St. John resident who was left partially paralyzed in a brutal attack about 10 days ago.

Rupert Gervin Walters, 46, is wanted for a third-degree assault that occurred May 28 near High Tide Restaurant, according to the Virgin Islands Police Department.

Police Commissioner Trevor A. Velinor said that the victim, Tim Scott, “was a good Samaritan who came to the aid of an older man that was being harassed by the subject.”

Scott was seriously injured and suffered wounds to the back of his neck that left him partially paralyzed.

The crime victim is currently in a Miami hospital, and friend Kerrin Buckley organized a GoFundMe to assist with his medical expenses.

Buckley said that Scott has “always been a very kind and generous person,” who likes to have fun and works hard.

“He works for himself and is doing anything from deep cleaning floors and upholstery and growing hydroponic food to pressure washing and occasional building projects,” Buckley said. “Always on the move, so becoming paralyzed is truly heartbreaking for someone who thrives on movement and self-betterment.”

WANTED MAN: Rupert Gervin Walters on St. John

It appears from court records that Walters has an extensive criminal history. He was charged in 2016 with the shooting death of 25-year-old Kenson Jolly, but prosecutors dismissed the case in 2018.

In 2011, police arrested Walters for stabbing a man in Cruz Bay, and the victim in that case was reportedly trying to stop Walters from choking an 18-year-old woman. Walters pleaded guilty to aggravated assault and battery in that case, according to court records.

Velinor said that Walters is known to law enforcement and has previous arrests.

Scott “tried to do the right thing by breaking up a fight that didn’t even involve him, and he ends up in this situation. It’s just not fair and it’s heartbreaking for all of us who know and respect him to see something like this happen. We aren’t sure what his recovery will look like, if any, but we are all pulling for him and hopefully with the right help and some donated money, he can get all the help he needs,” Buckley added.

So far, the U.S. Virgin Islands community has donated $24,455 to Scott’s recovery fund, visit https://gofund.me/95fb52ad.

Anyone who sees Walters is asked to call police at 340-693-8880, ext. 5207, or 340-774-2211, ext. 5640.