Driver In Brookman Road Hit-and-Run Crash Turn Himself In: VIPD

CHARGED: Rafael A. Ledesma German, 31, of Nye Nordsidevej in St. Thomas.

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — The driver in a hit-and-run crash that killed a pedestrian in St. Thomas on Sunday night has turned himself in, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

Rafael A. Ledesma German, 31, of Nye Nordsidevej, surrendered to officers with the Traffic Investigation Bureau about 3:25 p.m. today, according to the VIPD.

“He admitted being the driver of the maroon Acura that struck and killed 37-year-old Royson JnoBaptiste on Brookman Road on June 6,” VIPD spokesman Toby Derima said. “He was placed under arrest, charged with leaving the scene of an accident.”

No word on whether German was forced to surrender his maroon Acura MDX to authorities as well.

Cars parked on either side of Brookman Road near the scene of a hit-and-run pedestrian auto accident that claimed the life of 37-year-old Royson JnoBaptiste. (Photo by Emmet Prevost/All Ah We TV)

Bail for Ledesma German was set at $7,500. Unable to post bail, he was remanded to the custody of the Bureau of Corrections pending an advice-of-rights hearing.

All individuals listed as arrested or charged with a crime in this report are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Police Looking For Damaged Acura MDX After Hit-And-Run Kills Pedestrian: VIPD
Police Investigating Bomb Threat To Westin St. John Resort Villas Today

Man Faces Attempted Murder Charge After Tossing Another Man Off Of Balcony: VIPD

