Police Department Offers Free Summer Camp In Bovoni Housing Starting June 21

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — The Virgin Islands Police Department is hosting a free summer camp at the Bovoni Housing Community for kids ages 8 to 13 starting in one week.

It’s called the “Character Is Power” Police Summer Camp and is being hosted by the VIPD’s Crime Prevention Unit starting June 21.

De’Khoya DeSylvia of the Bovoni Housing Community Center discussed some of the logistics of the camp with the VIPD’s Crime Prevention Unit Co-Supervisor Sgt. Milton Petersen, Sr. in St. Thomas on Friday.

Police Commissioner Trevor A. Velinor said he “encourages the parents to send their children to the Bovoni Summer Camp.”

The VIPD’s Crime Prevention Bureau Co-Supervisor is Capt. Sandra Colbourne who can be reached at (340) 776-1525 or (340) 244-6539 and email at: sandra.colbourne@vipd.vi.gov

The Estate Bovoni Apartments office is open Monday through Friday during normal business hours and is available at (340) 775-3573 or (340) 775-3328.

