Police Need Your Help To Find Woman Who Walked Away From Care Facility

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — Police need your help to find a woman who walked away from a government-run care home in Anna’s Retreat late last month.

Dionne Wrensford, 37, of St. Kitts, was reported missing from the Eldra Schulterbrandt Long Term Care Facility on Sunday, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

“Ms. Wrensford was last seen in the yard of the Eldra Schulterbrandt Residential Care Facility wearing a black dress and gray long pants,” the VIPD said in a Missing Persons poster.

Wrensford was described as being a Black female who stands 5-feet, 4-inches tall and weighs about 190 pounds.

If you see Ms. Dionne Wrensford, you are asked to call 911 or the Major Crimes Unit of the Criminal Investigation Bureau at (340) 774-2211 x5554.