Promotes Virgin Islands National Guard Adjutant General To Major General

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — Governor Albert Bryan promoted Virgin Islands National Guard Adjutant General Kodjo Knox-Limbacker to the rank of Major General during a brief ceremony that took place at the University of the Virgin Islands Sports and Fitness Center on St. Thomas.

The rank is the equivalent of a two-star general and is a local designation and will become a federal designation following approval by the U.S. Senate.

“Today really gives me so much pleasure to pin my frat brother from Kapp Alpha Psi, where in every endeavor of achievement we strive to do our best,” Governor Bryan said. “Major General Kodjo Knox-Limbacker, congratulations. Today, I am not only proud to be your Governor, but proud to be a Virgin Islander to witness such an auspicious event.”

After being pinned by Governor Bryan, Major General Knox-Limbacker expressed his gratitude for the promotion.

“This promotion today is not really about me. It’s about the men and women you see before you and the rest of those who are in uniform across our territory and some of those who are in training right now,” Knox-Limbacker said. “It is their hard work, it is their dedication, and it is their commitment to excellence that has allowed me to lead an organization like this to achieve the things we have never achieved before.”

