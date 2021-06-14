At VIFreep

Sidewalk Repairs On Market Street Set To Begin Tomorrow, DPW Says

·
0 0 3 0

FREDERIKSTED — The Department of Public Works (DPW) is advising the community of upcoming construction on Market Street in Frederiksted, beginning tomorrow.

The department identified a sidewalk filled with mud and debris, which led to drainage challenges and stagnant water in the swale.

DPW construction employees will work on the affected block between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. daily. Work is anticipated to be completed by June 16.

The department is asking the public to avoid this area during work hours, as it will be blocked, and no parking will be allowed.

“The department is working expeditiously to complete repairs and minimize disruption to local businesses and patrons,” DPW Commissioner Derek Gabriel said. “DPW appreciates the community’s patience as they work to improve the territory’s infrastructure.”

Follow DPW on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and Twitter. You can also log on to dpw.vi.gov and www.vitranvi.com to stay abreast of all things V.I. Public Works

Previous post

Trevor Velinor Calling It Quits After 2 Years As Virgin Islands Police Commissioner

Next post

This is the most recent story.

The Author

John McCarthy

John McCarthy

John McCarthy is primarily known for his investigative reporting on the U.S. Virgin Islands. A series of reports beginning in the 1990's revealed that there was everything from coliform bacteria to Cryptosporidium in locally-bottled St. Croix drinking water, according to a then-unpublished University of the Virgin Islands sampling. Another report, following Hurricane Hugo in 1989, cited a Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) confidential overview that said that over 40 percent of the U.S. Virgin Islands public lives below the poverty line. The Virgin Islands Free Press is the only Caribbean news source to regularly incorporate the findings of U.S. Freedom of Information Act requests. John's articles have appeared in the BVI Beacon, St. Croix Avis, San Juan Star and Virgin Islands Daily News. He is the former news director of WSVI-TV Channel 8 on St. Croix.

Related Posts

At VIFreepBreaking NewsCommunity AffairsPolice NewsSt. Croix NewsSt. John NewsSt. Thomas NewsU.S. Department of Justice

At VIFreepBreaking NewsBusiness NewsSt. Croix NewsSt. John NewsSt. Thomas News

At VIFreepBreaking NewsCrime NewsPolice NewsSt. Thomas NewsU.S. Department of Justice

At VIFreepBreaking NewsBusiness NewsPuerto Rico NewsTourism News

No Comment

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *