Sidewalk Repairs On Market Street Set To Begin Tomorrow, DPW Says

FREDERIKSTED — The Department of Public Works (DPW) is advising the community of upcoming construction on Market Street in Frederiksted, beginning tomorrow.

The department identified a sidewalk filled with mud and debris, which led to drainage challenges and stagnant water in the swale.

DPW construction employees will work on the affected block between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. daily. Work is anticipated to be completed by June 16.

The department is asking the public to avoid this area during work hours, as it will be blocked, and no parking will be allowed.

“The department is working expeditiously to complete repairs and minimize disruption to local businesses and patrons,” DPW Commissioner Derek Gabriel said. “DPW appreciates the community’s patience as they work to improve the territory’s infrastructure.”

