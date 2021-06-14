Health Department Confirms 29th Person Has Died From COVID-19 In The USVI

ST. THOMAS — The Virgin Islands Health Department confirmed Saturday evening that an 105-year-old St. Thomas woman is the territory’s 29th death related to COVID-19.

The deceased woman’s next of kin was notified, but the name of the woman was not released.

According to the VIDOH, 17 of the COVID-19 deaths have been on St. Thomas, 10 on St. Croix and one on St. John.

The last coronavirus-related death was reported in May 31 by the Health Department.

As of today, 122,362 people in the territory have been tested for the disease. Of those, 118,660 have been negative, and 3,465 have been positive. with 3,565 of those recovered, Dr. Esther Ellis said in a press conference today.

There are currently 93 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 on St. Thomas, 15 on St. Croix and one on St. John, Dr. Eillis said.