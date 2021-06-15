At VIFreepBreaking NewsCrime NewsNational NewsPolice NewsSt. Thomas NewsU.S. Department of Justice

Texas Man Wanted For Parole Violation Arrested At CEK Airport: VIPD

CHARGED: Michael Morgan, 51, of Austin, Texas.

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — A Texas man wanted on a warrant for a parole violation was detained by federal agents at the St. Thomas airport on Saturday, authorities said.

Michael Morgan, 51, of Austin, was arrested about 4:25 p.m. Saturday and charged with being a fugitive from justice, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

“Officers were contacted by Customs and Border Patrol agents who held Morgan after discovering the state of Texas had a warrant for his arrest,” VIPD spokesman Toby Derima said. “Morgan is wanted for parole violation.”

This case is currently under active investigation.

Any persons having information regarding this incident are asked to contact police by calling 911, the Criminal Investigation Bureau at (340) 774-2211, or Crime Stoppers USVI at (800) 222-TIPS, where your tip can earn you a reward.

All individuals listed as arrested or charged with a crime in this report are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

