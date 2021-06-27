St. Croix Native To Sing National Anthem Before Padres-Diamondbacks Game Today

SAN DIEGO — A St. Croix native who works as a medical specialist for the U.S. Navy will sing the national anthem before a Major League Baseball game in California this afternoon.

Ashley Paddie will do the honors at the beginning of the MLB game between the San Diego Padres and Arizona Diamondbacks at Petco Park at 4 p.m. today.

Paddie has a passion for singing and enjoyed doing so at church, school activities, and in the community. After singing at a retirement event she was asked to create a demo of her singing the national anthem.

Ashley studied at the University of the Virgin Islands (UVI) after graduating from the St. Croix Educational Complex High School.

Paddie is a gifted athlete who competed internationally for the Virgin Islands in track and field at the Leeward Islands Championships in 2012 held in the British Virgin Islands. Ashley won bronze in the 1500-meter run and the 4×400 meter relay, the Virgin Islands Track & Field Federation (VITFF) said.

Paddie also competed for the St. Croix Track Club and St. Croix Educational Complex high school, according to the VITFF. She is currently a hospital corpsman in the U.S. Navy at Twentynine Palms, California.

“VITFF is proud to support our very own Ashley Paddie as she is given the opportunity to sing the National anthem at the opening in the Petco Stadium at the MLB game between the San Diego Padres and Arizona Diamondbacks on Sunday June 27th, 2021 at 4pm EST,” the organization said.