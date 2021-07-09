American Cancer Society’s St. Croix Relay for Life Set For Tomorrow

KINGSHILL — The 20th Anniversary Committee has announced that the 2021 American Cancer Society/St. Croix Relay for Life will be held at the St. Croix Educational Complex at 4 p.m., Saturday, July 10, and ending at noon, Sunday, July 11.

The theme is “Conquering Cancer One Color at a Time.”

St. Croix Relay for Life thanks all those who have assisted in the planning of this event to make it a safe COVID-free one. The organization asks the public to assist by ensuring that if people plan to be one of the 500 who will attend in person, that participants have either been vaccinated or have been tested between no earlier than Tuesday, July 6 and Thursday, July 8. They must also be able to show proof of same at the relay entrance along with a picture ID.

The 2021 American Cancer Society/St. Croix Relay for Life is making its best efforts to have the event live-streamed for those who are unable to attend or who choose not to attend in person.

The organization thanks the public for the overwhelming response that its T-shirt sale has garnered; however, it will have T-shirts on hand for sale to those who missed it. Adult sizes small to 2XL for $12 each and 3XL and up are $15 (can be pre-ordered and pre-paid) by contacting one of the committee members no later than Thursday, July 8.

Please wear masks or one will be given at the entrance. Everyone on the grounds will be expected to wear rubber-soled enclosed sneakers so that the event can remain compliant with the rules of the Department of Education and the Athletic Commission.

The event is alcohol, other substances and smoke free.

The 20th Anniversary Committee thanks St. Croix, St. Thomas, St. John and Water Island for their overwhelming support towards the goal of $150,000. There is still time to give at Relay For Life of St Croix | (acsevents.org)

Rosalie Javois, chair, 513-4620; Urylee Burke, co-chair, 643-1256; Pat Sage, secretary and survivors lead; Lucy Rodriguez, member and people lead, 643-5505; Yvonne Webster-Pryce, treasurer and fund the cure lead, 642-1500.