CHARLOTTE AMALIE — Due to ongoing air conditioning issues at Police Headquarters, the Virgin Islands Police Department said that the Records Bureau offices on St. Thomas will be closed today, July 9.

The VIPD said it expects to reopen the offices at the Alexander A. Farrelly Criminal Justice Complex on Monday, July 12.

“We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause,” VIPD spokesman Toby Derima said.