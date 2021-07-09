At VIFreep

Department of Agriculture Office Closed Until Wednesday, Commissioner Says

KINGSHILL — The Virgin Islands Department of Agriculture said that its office is closed through Tuesday, July 13, 2021.

The office will reopen on Wednesday, July 14, 2021 at 8:00 a.m., according to according to VIDA Commissioner Terrence Nelson.

“We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause; and urge the public to please contact our VIDA St. Thomas
office at (340) 774-5182 for inquiries and assistance,” Nelson said.

No reason was given for the office closure in the prepared statement released by VIDA.

Much of our information is available at VIDA’s website at doa.vi.gov and any questions or requests for information
can be submitted to info.doa@doa.vi.gov for assistance.

