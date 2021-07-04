At VIFreepBreaking NewsBusiness NewsSt. Croix NewsSt. John NewsSt. Thomas NewsTechnology News

‘Buyer Beware’ Takes On New Meaning As Sellers Try To Rob Buyers At Gunpoint

·
0 0 3 0
(From left) Assistant Police Commissioner Mario Brooks, Deputy Commissioner Celvin G. Walwyn, Deputy Chiefs Richard Velazquez and Vivian Newton, and Chief Steven Philip discuss security contingencies for St. John’s Fourth of July weekend.

FREDERIKSTED — Caveat emptor, or “let the buyer beware.” is taking on new meaning in St. Croix as at least two online sellers of items have tried to rob the buyers at gunpoint when they arrived at the seller’s home to make the purchase.

The Virgin Islands Police Department is encouraging local online marketplace shoppers to conduct their sales in the Department’s parking lots.

Authorities across the nation have repeatedly warned of scams and robberies that can take place if an exchange is conducted at a home or private residence. The VIPD has now seen two incidents where persons in good faith met with potential sellers of items advertised online, only to be robbed when meeting with the seller of the items.

“Not only is (the police department) a public place, if someone has bad intentions, they are more than likely not going to come to the police department to take advantage of you in any way,” Acting Police Commissioner Mario Brooks said.

Just this week there was an exchange of gunfire in the Estate Whim area when a buyer met a seller in good faith, and the seller tried to rob the buyer. The buyer had a firearm permit. No one was hurt. While one cannot always predict what will happen next, the VIPD, as with other police and sheriff departments nationwide, is offering the parking lots for safe exchanges during daylight hours.

Police Investigating Shooting That Took Place In Estate Whim Friday: VIPD
Tags:
Previous post

VIPD Warns Public Not To Participate In Celebratory Gunfire This 4th of July

Next post

This is the most recent story.

The Author

John McCarthy

John McCarthy

John McCarthy is primarily known for his investigative reporting on the U.S. Virgin Islands. A series of reports beginning in the 1990's revealed that there was everything from coliform bacteria to Cryptosporidium in locally-bottled St. Croix drinking water, according to a then-unpublished University of the Virgin Islands sampling. Another report, following Hurricane Hugo in 1989, cited a Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) confidential overview that said that over 40 percent of the U.S. Virgin Islands public lives below the poverty line. The Virgin Islands Free Press is the only Caribbean news source to regularly incorporate the findings of U.S. Freedom of Information Act requests. John's articles have appeared in the BVI Beacon, St. Croix Avis, San Juan Star and Virgin Islands Daily News. He is the former news director of WSVI-TV Channel 8 on St. Croix.

Related Posts

At VIFreepBreaking NewsCrime NewsPolice NewsSt. Croix NewsSt. John NewsSt. Thomas News

At VIFreepBreaking NewsCrime NewsPolice NewsSt. Croix News

At VIFreepBreaking NewsCrime NewsPolice NewsSt. Thomas NewsSuperior Court News

At VIFreepBreaking NewsPolice NewsSt. John News

No Comment

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *