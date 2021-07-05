Picking Up Speed, Tropical Storm Elsa Moves Towards South-Central Cuba

HAVANA — Tropical Storm Elsa strengthened late on Sunday as its center approached south-central Cuba with the Caribbean island nation’s government issuing hurricane warnings for the provinces of Cienfuegos and Matanzas.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) forecast Elsa would strengthen some more before it moves over Cuba.

Elsa had arrived earlier in the day in eastern Cuba, whipping palms with strong winds and bringing a steady downpour along parts of the southern coast.

Miami-based NHC said data from an aircraft indicated maximum sustained winds were near 65 miles per hour (100 km per hour) with higher gusts. It had downgraded Elsa from a hurricane on Saturday.

A hurricane is defined as having winds of at least 75 mph.

“There is a lot of wind and waves of a meter or more,” Wilfredo Munoz Lopez, who rents rooms to tourists on Cabo Cruz, said by phone. “There is no one out. Everyone is in their home or shelters, as we expect it to get worse.”

Local forecasters are warning of intense rain for days with the worst in central and perhaps western Cuba.

“There is not much wind but a lot of rain, even for this area,” said homemaker Misladi Pulgar in the foothills of the Sierra Maestra Mountains, inland from Cabo Cruz. “They evacuated everyone living near the rivers and reservoirs.”

According to provincial reports, more than 100,000 people have been evacuated in the potential path of the storm, most to homes of family and friends, but thousands also to government shelters.

Evacuations were underway as far west as the capital Havana for fear that rains over the next few days could cause the collapse of dilapidated buildings.

This has raised concerns as the country is experiencing a surge of the coronavirus with a transmission rate of more than 10% on Saturday, twice what often triggers a lockdown.