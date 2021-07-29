At VIFreepBreaking NewsCrime NewsNational NewsPolice NewsSt. Croix News

Calquohoun Man Arrested On Florida Fugitive Warrant For Giving Child STD

CHARGED:Jose Angel Garcia, 36, of Estate Calquohoun in St. Croix.

KINGSHILL — A St. Croix man wanted on a fugitive warrant in Florida for giving a child an STD was arrested by VIDOJ agents this morning, authorities said.

Jose Angel Garcia, 36, of Calquohoun, was arrested at 8:15 a.m. today and charged with being a fugitive from Justice in the State of Florida, U.S. Virgin Islands Attorney General Denise George said.

Garcia’s fugitive status was discovered when an employee of the Virgin Islands Police Department (VIPD) entering a Permanent Restraining Order, issued against Garcia on St. Croix, into the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) received a hit for an outstanding arrest warrant for Garcia in Marion County, Florida.

Garcia is wanted in Florida on charges of Unlawful Sexual Activity with a Minor, and Unlawful Acts – Sexually Transmitted Diseases, in violation of Florida Statutes § 384,05(2) and § 384.24(2) respectively. The Florida arrest warrant has been pending since September 26, 2017. After notification that Garcia was in the Virgin Islands, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office asked that he be held for extradition to the State of Florida.

Garcia was unarmed at the time of his arrest, and the arrest was made without incident.

AG George commended the DOJ agents for their work in the arrest of Garcia. “Our DOJ agents
play an integral role in the Dept. of Justice. They have the law enforcement authority to seek and
execute arrests and extraditions and I thank them for all the work they do to keep our community
safe,” she said.

