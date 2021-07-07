At VIFreep

Constitution Hill Man Dies In Car Crash Near St. Dunstan’s School: VIPD

DIED IN CAR CRASH TODAY: Siito Martin, 35, of Constitution Hill on St. Croix.

CHRISTIANSTED — A St. Croix man died after a pickup track slammed head-on into his small SUV in Orange Grove early this morning, authorities said.

Sito Martin, 35, of Constitution Hill, died from his injuries after being taken to the Luis Hospital for treatment, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

Sito Martin, 35, on Facebook

The 911 Emergency Call Center was notified of a two-car auto accident that occurred on Route 703, Orange Grove Road, in the vicinity of the former St. Dunstan’s Episcopal School at 3:05 a.m. today, according to the VIPD.

Officers traveled to the scene and discovered two vehicles, a 2000 Suzuki Vitara and a 2018 Ford F-150, were involved in a head-on collision.

The investigation into the accident revealed the Ford F-150, traveling north, collided with the Suzuki Vitara, traveling south, in the southbound lane. The driver of the Suzuki Vitara was gravely injured in the accident, and was transported via ambulance to the Juan Francisco Luis Hospital & Medical Center, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

He was identified as 35-year-old Sito Martin of Constitution Hill.

This case remains under investigation by the VIPD Traffic Investigation Bureau.

