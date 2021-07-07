Gunmen Assassinate Haitian President In His Home; State of Emergency Declared

PORT-AU-PRINCE — Haitian President Jovenel Moise was shot dead by gunmen with heavy-caliber weapons in his private residence early this morning, sparking an international outcry amid fears of a descent into chaos in the impoverished Caribbean nation.

The assassination, which drew condemnation from Washington and neighboring Latin American countries, coincided with a spate of gang violence in Port-au-Prince in recent months fueled by a growing humanitarian crisis and political unrest. The disorder has turned many districts of the capital into no-go zones.

Interim Prime Minister Claude Joseph said in televised remarks after chairing a cabinet meeting that the government had declared a state of emergency amid confusion over who would take over the reins of the country. “My compatriots – remain calm because the situation is under control,” he said.

The 53-year-old president’s wife, Martine Moise, was also shot in the attack at around 1 a.m. local time (0500 GMT) at the couple’s home in the hills above Port-au-Prince, Joseph said in a statement. She was receiving medical treatment.

“Early information suggests it was a group of people who spoke English and Spanish. They were armed with high-caliber weapons,” Joseph said in his address to the nation. He said the assassination was a “barbaric act”.

In videos circulating on social media that Reuters was not yet able to verify, the gunmen claimed to be members of the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) as they entered Moise’s guarded residence. A DEA spokeswoman did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Joseph said the police and army had the security situation under control. The streets of the usually bustling capital of 1 million people were quiet and empty on Wednesday morning after the attack and intermittent gunfire overnight.

The international airport of Port-au-Prince was closed, according to local media. The airport director could not immediately be reached for comment.

But with Haiti politically polarized and facing growing hunger, fears of a breakdown in order are spreading.

The Dominican Republic closed the border it shares with Haiti on the Caribbean island of Hispaniola, except to returning nationals, and beefed up security.

“This crime is an attack against the democratic order of Haiti and the region,” Dominican Republic President Luis Abinader said.

Leaders worldwide condemned the assassination and appealed for calm.

“We stand ready to assist as we continue to work for a safe and secure Haiti,” said U.S. President Joe Biden, denouncing the killing as “heinous” and calling the situation worrisome.