Man Severely Injured After Being Shot ‘Rapid Fire’ At Four Winds Plaza: VIPD

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — A “rapid fire” shooting left a St. Thomas man severely injured at the Four Winds Plaza shopping center on Thursday night, authorities said.

The 911 Emergency Call Center dispatched officers to Four Winds Plaza in reference to a shooting at 8:54 p.m. Thursday, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

Upon arrival, officers learned a male gunshot victim was taken by private vehicle to the Schneider Regional Medical Center, according to the VIPD.

“Witnesses reported hearing rapid gunshots, and seeing an unresponsive Black male on the ground,” VIPD spokesman Toby Derima said. “The victim received multiple gunshot wounds about the body.”

This case is currently under active investigation.

Detectives urge anyone with information about this incident to contact police by calling 911, the Criminal Investigation Bureau at (340) 774-2211 extension 5579, or anonymously at Crime Stoppers USVI at (800) 222-TIPS or online at crimestoppersusvi.org.

