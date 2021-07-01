At VIFreep

DHS Launches MedicaidNow Messaging System for Medicaid Clients and Providers

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — The Virgin Islands Department of Human Services (DHS) Medical Assistance Program (MAP) today announced the launch of a critical messaging program for all Medicaid clients and providers called the “MedicaidNow” Text Messaging system.

The MedicaidNow instant messaging system provides real-time alerts and messages and seeks to improve the overall delivery of Medicaid services by reminding clients and providers of status and event changes such as: changes to benefits, re-certification deadlines, benefit or agreement expiration, document reviews/submittal, and more. The MedicaidNow announcements will be delivered in a timely, secure, and confidential manner as long as client and providers opt-in (sign up) for the service.

“As MAP seeks to modernize and facilitate communication efforts between the Department, Medicaid clients and Medicaid providers, this texting / messaging service was selected as a way to facilitate faster, more responsive communication,” said Medicaid Director Gary Smith. DHS Commissioner Kimberley Causey Gomez expressed her enthusiasm for the project and stated,“It is a well-known fact that text messaging is much faster and more effective for time sensitive, short communications vs. traditional postal mail or even email service. Our goal is to harness technology for the good of all of our members and providers.”

For any Medicaid members to opt-in or opt-out of the messaging system, Medicaid clients and providers may visit the following link: http://mainhsmedicaid.mkiosk.info/?1600, from their smartphone or computer, or by entering their information at dedicated kiosks, or by visiting the following DHS Medicaid office locations: see attached release for additional information

