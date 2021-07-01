At VIFreep

Tropical Storm Elsa Expected To Drop Rain On Drought-Stricken U.S. Virgin Islands

The USVI could see wind and rain from Tropical Storm Elsa tomorrow. (National Hurricane Center graphic)

BRIDGETOWN — Tropical Storm Elsa formed early this morning east of the Windward Islands and is expected to pass south of the U.S. Virgin Islands tomorrow, according to the latest forecast models. It is currently projected to pass 220 miles south of the U.S. Virgin Islands late tomorrow.

“There is a risk of wind and rainfall impacts in portions of the Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico, Hispaniola, Cuba, the Turks and Caicos and the southeastern Bahamas through early next week,” according to the National Hurricane Center.

“Interests in these areas should monitor the system’s progress and updates to the forecast,” the NHC said.

The storm is expected to pass over Barbados tomorrow morning before moving across the Windward Islands in the afternoon, then track west-northwest from the southeastern Caribbean late Friday and be in the vicinity of the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico early Saturday, according to the National Hurricane Center forecast.

