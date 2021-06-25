DPNR Interns Learn First-Hand The Effects Of Global Warming On St. Croix Corals

TEAGUE BAY — in addition to investing in our natural resources, DPNR also invests in the next generation of Virgin Islanders who will inherit and care for our resources.

In 2021, the East End Marine Park had two undergraduate students collect information about restored corals at the Park’s demonstration restoration site at Cramer’s Park.

The Department of Planning and Natural Resources thanked the University of the Virgin Islands for enabling this partnership.

’I was inspired to do this internship because I saw it as an opportunity to get the hands on experience that I know will help me in my future career,” Camacho said. “This internship has taught me how important corals are to the environment and different ways we can try and restore the damage done to them. I have really enjoyed learning the different species of coral and being able to see them up close at Cramer’s Park.’’

’I was inspired to do this internship because I am interested in marine conservation and with this internship, it is mainly focused on coral restoration which is in my ballpark,” Gittens said. “This internship has given me the chance to see the problems that coral are facing which are affecting their health in a negative way. The internship has been extremely fun and also informative by giving me the knowledge on the different species of corals and how to treat their diseased tissue.’’

Learn more about the research that took place this summer!

https://www.uvi.edu/…/student-research-symposia.aspx