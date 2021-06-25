At VIFreepBreaking NewsCommunity AffairsEducation NewsEnvironmental NewsSt. Croix News

DPNR Interns Learn First-Hand The Effects Of Global Warming On St. Croix Corals

TEAGUE BAY — in addition to investing in our natural resources, DPNR also invests in the next generation of Virgin Islanders who will inherit and care for our resources.

In 2021, the East End Marine Park had two undergraduate students collect information about restored corals at the Park’s demonstration restoration site at Cramer’s Park.

The Department of Planning and Natural Resources thanked the University of the Virgin Islands for enabling this partnership.

’I was inspired to do this internship because I saw it as an opportunity to get the hands on experience that I know will help me in my future career,” Camacho said. “This internship has taught me how important corals are to the environment and different ways we can try and restore the damage done to them. I have really enjoyed learning the different species of coral and being able to see them up close at Cramer’s Park.’’

’I was inspired to do this internship because I am interested in marine conservation and with this internship, it is mainly focused on coral restoration which is in my ballpark,” Gittens said. “This internship has given me the chance to see the problems that coral are facing which are affecting their health in a negative way. The internship has been extremely fun and also informative by giving me the knowledge on the different species of corals and how to treat their diseased tissue.’’

Learn more about the research that took place this summer!

https://www.uvi.edu/…/student-research-symposia.aspx

The Author

John McCarthy

John McCarthy

John McCarthy is primarily known for his investigative reporting on the U.S. Virgin Islands. A series of reports beginning in the 1990's revealed that there was everything from coliform bacteria to Cryptosporidium in locally-bottled St. Croix drinking water, according to a then-unpublished University of the Virgin Islands sampling. Another report, following Hurricane Hugo in 1989, cited a Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) confidential overview that said that over 40 percent of the U.S. Virgin Islands public lives below the poverty line. The Virgin Islands Free Press is the only Caribbean news source to regularly incorporate the findings of U.S. Freedom of Information Act requests. John's articles have appeared in the BVI Beacon, St. Croix Avis, San Juan Star and Virgin Islands Daily News. He is the former news director of WSVI-TV Channel 8 on St. Croix.

