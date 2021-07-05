At VIFreep

Police Investigating Gold Chain Sale That Went Bad At Ballpark In Whim: VIPD

·
0 0 2 0

FREDERIKSTED –— What started as an online sale ended in an armed robbery Friday, authorities said.

The 911 Emergency Call Center received a call of discharging of gunshots in Estate Whim, in the vicinity of the Renholdt Jackson Sports Complex at 10:07 a.m. Friday, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

A short time later, 911 emergency dispatcher also got a report of a black SUV chasing a tan vehicle at a high rate of speed, according to the VIPD.

“Officers were dispatched to a nearby gas station, where the victim was located. He reported to police that he went to the Jackson Sports Complex to meet a male individual who was selling a gold chain through Facebook Marketplace,” VIPD spokesman Toby Derima said.

When the buyer and the seller met, the seller brandished a firearm, and he and two other males robbed the buyer of his mobile phone and cash., according to Derima

The suspects fled the area in a tan vehicle, while firing shots at the victim, police said. The victim followed the suspects into Williams Delight, but then turned around, went to the gas station, and borrowed someone’s phone to call 911.

“The victim was unhurt, but his vehicle sustained gunshot damage,” the police spokesman said.

Detectives are urging anyone who saw what happened to call 911, the Crime Tip Line at (340) 778-4950, or Crime Stoppers USVI at (800) 222-TIPS.

Previous post

Man Who Claims To Be A CIA 'Slave,' Arrested For Failure To Pay Meal Tab

Next post

This is the most recent story.

The Author

John McCarthy

John McCarthy

John McCarthy is primarily known for his investigative reporting on the U.S. Virgin Islands. A series of reports beginning in the 1990's revealed that there was everything from coliform bacteria to Cryptosporidium in locally-bottled St. Croix drinking water, according to a then-unpublished University of the Virgin Islands sampling. Another report, following Hurricane Hugo in 1989, cited a Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) confidential overview that said that over 40 percent of the U.S. Virgin Islands public lives below the poverty line. The Virgin Islands Free Press is the only Caribbean news source to regularly incorporate the findings of U.S. Freedom of Information Act requests. John's articles have appeared in the BVI Beacon, St. Croix Avis, San Juan Star and Virgin Islands Daily News. He is the former news director of WSVI-TV Channel 8 on St. Croix.

Related Posts

At VIFreepBreaking NewsCrime NewsPolice NewsSt. Thomas NewsSuperior Court News

At VIFreepBreaking NewsCaribbean NewsEnvironmental NewsHealth NewsMilitary News

At VIFreepBreaking NewsEducation NewsPolice NewsSt. Croix News

At VIFreepBreaking NewsBusiness NewsSt. Croix NewsSt. John NewsSt. Thomas NewsTechnology News

No Comment

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *